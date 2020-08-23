Australia must prepare for the collapse of China trade

A nice piece from Paul Kelly on the weekend:
China’s targeting of Australia’s highly successful $1.1bn wine export market, the latest threat in its campaign of trade retaliation, is a small cog in the larger global revolution where the US and China are decoupling in trade and technology — the lurch into a potentially demoralising long-run confrontation.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his established refrain when asked about economic coercion from China on wine exports: “We will never trade away our sovereignty in Australia on any issue. We will be consistent. We will be clear. We will be respectful and we will get on with the business.”
Morrison was sending two messages that transcend the wine issue — Australia will not be bullied by China but it stands ready to repair the damage on the China trade front. This is a different message and position from that of US President Donald Trump, now in campaign mode, with the US embracing an ideological war with China in the cause of free societies and moving along the path of technological decoupling.
Herein lie Australia’s post-COVID-19 conundrums. First, our economic integration into East Asia and China will become more important and guarantees our superior recovery (compared with OECD nations), yet our political relations with China are deteriorating. The virus will reinforce East Asia and China as the focus of our trade and the US and Britain as the focus for our investment.
Second, our “dual play” with America becomes pivotal. In this world where China’s tactics are to exploit the COVID-19 chaos to expand its power, the Morrison government is deepening its security and defence ties with the US but is also asserting its independence within the alliance as America plunges towards an economic and technological schism with China that poses serious risks for Australia.
…America is moving into dangerous waters, typified by what might be called the Pompeo Doctrine as enunciated at the Richard Nixon Library last month. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared a global struggle that should involve all nations since “securing our freedoms from the Chinese Communist Party is the mission of our time”.
The Trump administration calculates that by intensifying economic pressure on China its model of Communist Party capitalism will shatter from within. This may become the critical calculation of the coming decade. There have been multiple predictions that China’s huge debts, rampant corruption and state-run capital direction cannot endure. The risk, however, is that America has misjudged and China’s so-called fatal internal contradictions might not be realised for many years.
This is the context for the brand of Australian distinctiveness that Morrison is now carving out…Morrison’s message: there is a distinct separation between Australia and America. This is pitched to both America and China — to America it meant we don’t share all your views on China, and to China it meant don’t think we subscribe to everything the US does.
…Referring to the China trade relationship, Morrison said: “It’s a mutually beneficial economic relationship. And it does go broader into a strategic partnership. It is a two-way mutually beneficial relationship for Australia and China. And we want to see that preserved. The United States has a different lens on this problem.”
…China’s share of Australian exports is only increasing. Good luck to the defence boffins demanding that Australia cut its economic dependence on China. If you look solely at the trade numbers you conclude China will become more important to Australia post virus.
According to Scott and Paul, this is what a “galloping strategic partnership” looks like:
- Chinese students down 20% over the year with local unis under intensifying pressure for corruption and the CCP in full roar to crush the trade along with tourism;
- Chinese capital blocked at its border and acquisitions here off the table anyway;
- Aussie LNG volumes sailing in circles in the Coral Sea;
- explicit Chinese bans for Australian coal;
- new Chinese tariffs on barley, beef and wine with more coming down the pipe.
Did I miss something? Sure, iron ore revenues are up spectacularly, band-aiding over the rest of it. But this is purely the result of COVID vicissitudes for both supply and demand. These will pass soon enough as China slows and it seeds competition worldwide.
I would like to say that Paul’s elegant formulation of Australia’s emerging position is accurate. It would be great if we were able to sustain the “rules-based order” such that we could continue our great straddle between Great and Powerful friends. There will be some pretense that it has life if the Biden Administration arrives. But it will only be a moment of slowed deterioration not a change of direction.
Indeed, in my view, the writing is on the wall for Australia’s Chinese trade. As usual, Paul Kelly’s Rum Corp mates are playing little role in the decline, happy to sell their kid’s freedom for another belt of whisky. But for Beijing, it is abundantly clear that Australia has already crossed the line from friend to enemy under sufferance.
And it is right to see us that way. Paul Kelly’s parlour preening of the “Morrison Doctrine” is only the latest example of an intellect long lost to the Canberra bubble. The world in which a “Morrison Doctrine” had enduring force is passing before our very eyes and Beijing knows it even if Paul doesn’t. Power relations across the US/China theatre have shed globalisation’s friendly garb and now exist largely in terms of raw imperial power.
On the one hand is the US liberal empire, its force of liberal democracy and markets made real by the freedom of navigation patrols of the most powerful navy in history.
On the other hand is the rising Chinese illiberal empire, its force made real by autocratic containment of all human freedoms bar trade with Chinese characteristics.
This is the outline of today’s developing Cold War contest. The “Morrison Doctrine” has no place within it. I would go so far as to say that it is no more than an over-egged marketing slogan born of an advertising dullard.
The question confronting Australia now is not how do we manage the US versus China. It is how do we prepare for a hostile China and the collapse of trade with it, including iron ore.
COVID-19 is going to accelerate China’s slump into the middle-income trap, exacerbated by the US (and increasingly European) Cold War upon it. The direct corollary is that prosperity-based CCP political legitimacy will crumble. It’s not hard to guess where Bejing will turn next to sure up its power at home. We can already see it in Hong Kong and the armies of “wolf wankers” strutting their stuff globally. Beijing will become increasingly hostile to the world to arouse nationalism at home. Its next target will be Taiwan.
Invasion isn’t imminent. The One China deadline is 2049. But the timetable will be dictated by CCP fears of insurrection at home and little else, so will probably come sooner than expected.
When things turn more heated, does Paul’s little Canberra bubble really believe that Australian iron ore will be allowed to be recycled as bullets and missiles aimed at the destruction of the Western Pacific US liberal empire? Resistance will come from the Australian community, like it did during the build-up to WWII, as “Pig Iron Bob” learned. As well as from every democratic ally Australia has worldwide, not least our security guarantor, the USA. It would be incredibly easy for Washington to park an aircraft carrier off the Pilbara coast in a friendly blockade. Frankly, why wouldn’t it? What a great way to accelerate a historical CCP decline. Would Australia back the Chinese sinking it? Pfft.
Of course, in reality the US won’t need to do it. The threat of it is more than enough to bring Canberra to heal.
Australians know all of this in their bones even if our leaders do not:
So, what should we do? This:
- tax the living daylights out of iron ore today (plus add an export tariff) and save the proceeds in a sovereign wealth fund:
- block all Chinese takeovers and pursue selective non-commodity divestitures to protect ethnic Chinese from CCP evils;
- get unis off the Chinese tit;
- deploy all policies for a lower AUD to preserve and grow all non-China exports;
- massively incentivise the rebuilding of our industrial base using industry, energy and tax policy to reduce Chinese imports.
Plus show Paul Kelly the door.
“Plus show Paul Kelly the door.” – nice pun.
Yep, just another LNP apologist/talking head. Should really get himself a gig on Sky after Dark where he could join like-minded people – AJ, Peta, Muzza etc etc.
I don’t think so, he is simply annunciating the quandary that Australia is finding itself. H&H is right, special punishment coming our way soon. But we should play the game in the interim… Canada is in the very same boat!
– Spot on!
You seem to think that Australian’s have backbone and will stand up for what is right regardless of the consequences.
I know a different sort of Aussie, one that would gladly sell their own children into debt/mortgage slavery. this group won’t be slow to learn the lesson that China is trying to teach us, they’ll learn to be obedient, they’ll go the extra yard especially if it means getting that new BMW.
Aussie’s are good little forelock tuggers and if they’re backed into a corner they’ll circle-jerk to beat the band.
As you say, Aussie are driven by fear and that will determine their fate. Look at the poll.
Aussies are just lazy basically.
Why work when you can watch prop go up.
Assuming you don’t give a Sht about the future.
All else is on the backburner including fear…….. The Block is back on
Between the Crock, Masked Singer and Plate of Origin (Barnyard Bride errr.. sorry, Farmer wants a wife is for unrefined rubes) we’ve got plenty to keep us entertained
That different sort of aussie you speak of is a multicultural one, with no true allegiance to Australia but only to the mighty $.
The boomers and boomer parents that I know are all pretty fair dinkum Aussies through and through, they love their beer a good game of footy and sending house prices to the moon. They know F all about China except that it was a stop on their last Asian cruse.
They believe they’re independent and true-blue but in reality their every move is choreographed by others, to be honest its pathetic to watch.
The true wealth of a nation is a measure of its capability to make things not its financial ability to buy things, by this measure Aussies are already the poor white trash of Asia.
A bit of both (multicultural and ignorant true blue) i guess. Both hopeless.
Both your comments are smack on.
You both missed Australia’s second biggest export which is now confirmed to be in a very precarious position.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/International-relations/China-pivots-to-old-ally-Pakistan-for-coal-after-Australia-spat
its lignite ……. crap brown coal for local paki power generation
no threat to aust coal
Indo coal on the other hand ………..
Yep, this has [email protected] all to do with alliances. Strayan is a superior product.
Hey everybody I’m going to buy Strayan produce and pay a lot more for it too — all because friendship!
Wheee ….
But, but, but…our future was as a service economy, selling our amenity in exchange for feeding at the good and noble CCP pig trough of money made through cheap labour, mass tourism, shutting down our manufacturing and debasing our tertiary education system and public values. For 30 years this one trick pony “new economy” only had an upside.
I mean, who could have known that the CCP was an unreformed authoritarian tyranny? It’s not as if they went around running students over with tanks in the public square was it…..? Don’t be silly!
One wonders when the next and biggest too-late “revelation” will discussed – and that’s that you can’t link up a world of 4-5 billion people in developing countries in an integrated transport and trade mechanism without creating the ideal conditions for a future pandemic with the transmissibility of Covid-19 and the lethality of Ebola.
Neoliberal economics has sown the seeds of civilisational collapse as it is an inevitable consequence of poking the evolutionary bear. It is not ‘if’ but ‘when’ and no amount of ‘globalist’ waffle will change this. Political opportunism and the ‘free-market’ are leading the world to the cliff edge.
At least house prices always go up. Because at times like these you need to cling to certainty.
Yes this.
China hasn’t changed. The CPC are hostile to, and have been at war with the west for a generation; economic war, cyber war, narrative war. For their attitude towards just about everything that makes the west what it is see their very own internal party documents – see Document Number 9. We were blinded by a desire and hope for otherwise. Desire and hope. And greed. The voices of neoliberalism that now sound more like the whining of a grubby quisling against the silenced eloquence of voices of those under the CPC boot.
China is not an “illiberal empire”. No euphemisms please. Clive got it right here, they are an “unreformed authoritarian tyranny” and I would suggest that even the term authoritarian may soon need to be replace by totalitarian.
This has always been the case, it’s just that Xi in his hubris has unmasked this monster for all to see.
Taiwan, an island democracy with a population of around 25 million, requires a high degree of readiness and eternal vigilance to maintain its freedom. Other island democracies with a population of around 25 million should take note
“The voices of neoliberalism that now sound more like the whining of a grubby quisling against the silenced eloquence of voices of those under the CPC boot.”
Totally.
One of the most surreal experiences you can have is to be in a war zone and read the Australian media coverage on it, and contrast its claims with local knowledge – the two are often radically different versions of the truth. Our media has a view formed through the lens of an ideological orthodoxy. Similarly, this is the case with China.
The rise of a nasty nationalism in China is completely expected and unsurprising, but the Australian view of China as a nation seeking to rise to western values as a peer could not be more wrong. The level of cultural and ideological indoctrination maintained by the CCP for 70 years has roots that go back to the Opium War and Boxer Rebellion. It has a constant theme – China cannot trust the West. You can’t blame China for this attitude either – the West did sow these seeds and demonstrated its duplicity and disregard on numerous occasions.
In our rush to make a buck we have wilfully and dangerously told ourselves lies and stories we wanted to hear about the CCP and China. The Radical and Far Left has done much here to fabricate an illusion that ‘racism’ is at the heart of those critical of getting into bed with China. Our analysis has been as thin as the Koala-hugging tours of CCP officials. In doing so our media (especially the ABC) has drawn a shroud over reality and have been the best ally of the far Right – those unreformed carpetbaggers who would be prepared to consider any immoral undertaking as long as they lived on a hill upwind from the stench that millions of others will be forced to breath in on a daily basis.
Unfortunately the powers that be will not accept the notion that ‘not all cultures are equal’.
Very eloquently and accurately described.
Australia looks down on ‘making things’.
‘ One wonders when the next and biggest too-late “revelation” will discussed ‘
Enjoy your posts Clive
so ……… when do we start ? The clocks ticking.
and who’s going to lead it ?
aussie are too apathetic. got ‘free’ stuff happening at the moment, and don’t have to pay bills, mortgages, no insolvencies. gerry harvey sprouted how it was one of the busiest times he’d seen …….. in a near depression FFS…….. paradise
It wont feel ‘real’ for the majority until the shooting starts.
and junior wont start to sort it, any that I speak to have zero clue or interest in politics, economy, the country’s future direction, and the complications involved. Theres free stuff, n jobkeeper/seeker/trainer. No wonder they get absolutely smashed, its to easy. And they think these are the hard times, and their mental health is suffering yadda yadda yadda …… its only the warm up lap
Photoshop intern working overtime on the weekend on that one (I love it!)
Me too – brilliant work. And how many of our pollies would deserve that same photoshop?
Yep, but he’s on a zero hours contract 🙁
“Australians know all of this in their bones even if our leaders do not”
Actually, most pollies know it too.. except some in Labour who are still living in neoliberal and globalisation fantasy land. Just going to take a few more election loses to turn that around. Maybe in another decade.
This is the most important MB article I’ve seen. Excellent and well done.
You are totally correct to identify our convict mentality (from our origins with a corrupt police force) and the growing numbers and influence from China. They will vote for more police powers every day of the week and our police chiefs will gladly accept.
All your recommendations are excellent.
And I would add – defund the police.
“I would go so far as to say that it is no more than an over-egged marketing slogan born of an advertising dullard.”
nice one and not a stretch at all
Agree with most but dangerous to compare Australia’s previous wartime responses. Australia has changed since then.
It is more multicultural now with much reduced unity. This means more national apathy, inertia, dissent and consequent lack of direction. It is obvious in recent history.
A new narrative and approach is needed.
Unity stands in the way of profit – the “business” lobby has been hard at work for 50 years to turn us into an economic zone, and it won’t be long now until we all fully understand exactly what we have traded for the supposed beautiful Multicultural tapestry that our MSM love gushing about and spending ever waking minute reinforcing.
Diversity is a notion that goes against what every existing Australians truly know “in their bones” – it makes us weaker, more inefficient, more fractured and will ultimately destroy us as a cohesive society, if not today then tomorrow:
https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.1018.5629&rep=rep1&type=pdf
But we think we need it because the media and elites who have done such a terrible job at protecting and defending our interests, keep telling us it is the right thing to do.
Interestingly on the wireless this morning, the ABC putting the boot into some Gubbermint minister over foreign students being flown in.
I had to double check the channel — definitely the ABC!
Recent branch stacking along ethnic lines shows that a minority group can have a greater sway on policy then what their numbers would usually warrant.
“Unity stands in the way of profit – the “business” lobby has been hard at work for 50 years to turn us into an economic zone, and it won’t be long now until we all fully understand exactly what we have traded for the supposed beautiful Multicultural tapestry that our MSM love gushing about and spending ever waking minute reinforcing.”
Sorry Stewie, this is nowhere near correct. We’re where we are because of greed by our own people for their gain, the idea Australia has sold itself down the drain because of multiculturalism is wrong.
I was a kid when Albert Grassby became minister for Immigration and suddenly our politicians launched Multiculturalism onto Australia, and the policies of immigration changed from Assimilation and Integration, to perpetual celebration of eternal ‘otherness’.
Labor under Whitlam lead the beachhead and once the conservative business leaders saw how it would goose domestic demand, given the exhaustion of traditional immigration markets, it became a bipartisan policy that our ‘Democracy’ has inflicted on its citizens ever since.
I’m still old enough to remember the slogans and how Multicult would never change who we were as Australians, but would simply enrich us further as immigrants shed their cultural spines and embraced becoming as Aussie as the next blonde headed blue eyed kid – but that wasn’t the case was it? Multiculturalism has meant pushing aside that colonial Australian identity, and disowning every aspect of it other than the crime of founding Australia.
The sort of suicidal immigration that we have been running would never have been possible if we hadn’t first been subjected to 20 or 30yrs of intense propaganda that slowly transformed from welcoming openness to institutional self hatred. Yeah our Boomers may have initially embraced it, and mistook the source of their rising wealth from hard work – but they had a corrupt media class that reinforced those self delusions.
I’m no fan of Boomers but they didn’t stand a chance against the combined might of billionaire’s trust funds, corporate marketing, institutionalised self hatred from our Universities and chattering media classes, and a corrupt polity that extends all the way back the rum rebellion.
I just cannot agree with your recollection of how this unfolded. I was 12 when Grassby “made” it as a Minister and I don’t believe there was any marketing as you remember it, that came in the late 70s to the mid 80s and imo to calm some of the racist undertones.
What we have now started with little johnny howard and his election and it has remained the same since. Multiculturalism is responsible, our elected pollies and vested interests are.
Voters need to accept responsibility for what we have.
Yep as usual bang on 100% – the funny thing is I can relate to this somewhat uniquely I was teased and called 4b0 at school cause I was poor had no shoes and am of indigenous background – 35 years later I’m not poor and white privileged male and I don’t understand the BLM thing.
Granting trades as imperial favour is what Kingdoms do. China is still a kingdom.
The Chinese Communist Party is not unified. The ‘internal threat’ does not come from a rising Chinese population : it comes from the internal fragmentation of the CCP. Emperor Xi gathers more power to himself only creates even more internal resistance, and there is no successor. This is China’s problem ever since the Qin dynasty unified China : the center cannot hold. I am not worried about Xi invading Taiwan at all.
The issue facing the USA is the US Fed artificially propping up the “market”, what follows will be decades of Japanese-style zero economic growth as capital return soars, wages goes negative, and the deficit goes to infinity and beyond. In the GFC, the banks are ‘too big to fail’, and the nomenclature is now extended to the entire Dow Jones industrial index.
For Australia, ‘kowtow’ to China so we can sell them dirt and residency is plan A. We don’t have a plan B.
This
“Marketing Dullard”
I got one of those ScoMo smirks when I read that.
Nailed it! I don’t really understand why the likes of Kelly are so naive, maybe as they haven’t lived under a dictatorship. The CCP cannot allow any opposing views as they know the Chinese would (like any country) always take democracy, therefore they need to crush everyone else, they’ve done it at home, now they will try to do it internationally by controlling UN, African Union, ASEAN etc, weaker flagship democracies of which Australia is number one, which they are already doing well , if CCP could get us on side we would be used as a propaganda tool & forced to groom other nations a la Epstiens Maxwell, hopefully we’ve woken just in time with only a hand or two under the sheets.
Kelly does the needful as an employee of the ‘system’.
Another front: the currency war. While Chin4 works hard to make the Yua9 a global trading currency, even fewer suppliers want to hold it and, if obliged to use it, simply add exchanging into $US or Euros to their calculated cost base.
Up North, Australia needs to undo the lease of the Port of Darwin to Chin3se interests. This is entirely do-able if we cleverly sequence the tabling of our cards.
The Yuan will never be a global currency.
Closed capital account. Banking system rotten to the core and being propped up by frequent injections of PBOC printed money — it would be smoked the moment it started trading in the open market. They got nothing.
Needing a new political party to take over from Lib/Lab duopoly … pragmatic with a long-term strategic plan for Australia and unconstrained by a need to serve existing business and institutional powers.
But nobody with knowledge, contacts, organisation, resources and that ‘pragmatic with a long-term strategic plan for Australia and unconstrained by a need to serve existing business and institutional powers’ will stick their head above the parapet.
I would guess several people here have those skills, and ability.
Unfortunately the options end up being Pauline and Clive P ………..
what will it take ??
Paul Kelly has the distinction of being articulate and logical in presenting his arguments, while being completely wrong about everything, all the time.
Remove the ability for all foreign corporates & citizens to own freehold land (& infrastructure) in Australia.
Force the sale of existing holdings or convert them to 99 year (renewable) leases.
Perhaps give land-holders the choice.